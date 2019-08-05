Comparison of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.77
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.
|-4.03%
|-2.38%
|-6.23%
|-4.16%
|-19.08%
|10.31%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.