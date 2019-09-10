Comparison of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.19 N/A 0.84 18.27 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.41 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 1.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.