Comparison of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|14.19
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.41
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 1.43%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
