Comparison of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.92 N/A -0.20 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.