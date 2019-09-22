Comparison of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.11 N/A 0.85 13.88 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.05 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oaktree Capital Group LLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 77.6% respectively. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.