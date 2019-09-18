Comparison of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

We are comparing Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.17 N/A 0.85 13.88 Moelis & Company 36 2.31 N/A 2.29 15.91

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moelis & Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Moelis & Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Moelis & Company is $43.5, which is potential 25.69% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.