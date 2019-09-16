Comparison of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.03 N/A 0.85 13.88 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.11 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.65% and 25.04% respectively. About 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.