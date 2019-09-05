Comparison of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.31 N/A 0.90 15.25 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.36 N/A 7.82 13.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average price target is $114.67, while its potential upside is 4.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.17% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.