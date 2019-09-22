Comparison of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.16 N/A 0.90 15.25 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.