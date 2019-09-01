Comparison of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

We are comparing Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.46 N/A 0.90 15.25 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.81 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 14.19%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.