Comparison of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are both players in the Asset Management sector.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25 Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,525,147.51% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.17% and 83.6% respectively. Competitively, 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.