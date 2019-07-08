Comparison of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Both Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.57 N/A 0.26 50.76 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.