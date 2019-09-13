Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 69.36 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, which is potential 9.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 88.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.