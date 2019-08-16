Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

As Biotechnology businesses, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 7.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.