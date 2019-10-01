Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We are contrasting NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,487,895.72% -75.8% -71.5% Otonomy Inc. 1,107,338,494.27% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 188.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 257.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.