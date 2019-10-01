Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We are contrasting NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|4.00M
|-3.17
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|74,487,895.72%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,107,338,494.27%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Risk and Volatility
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 188.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 257.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
