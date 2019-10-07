Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

As Biotechnology companies, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 96 2.72 17.15M 35.15 2.60

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,211,502.78% -75.8% -71.5% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 17,920,585.16% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 191.83% at a $15 average target price. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $132, while its potential upside is 29.35%. The data provided earlier shows that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.