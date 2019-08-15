Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.