Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
