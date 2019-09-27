Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,322,160.15% -75.8% -71.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,596,741.34% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 189.58% upside potential and an average target price of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.