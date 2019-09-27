Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|3.83M
|-3.17
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.62M
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|71,322,160.15%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|77,596,741.34%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 189.58% upside potential and an average target price of $15.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
