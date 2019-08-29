Comparison of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 6.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.