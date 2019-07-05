Comparison of Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

We are comparing Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.72 N/A 0.30 7.89 Vocera Communications Inc. 34 5.66 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Vocera Communications Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Its competitor Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Network-1 Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vocera Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Vocera Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.33, with potential upside of 17.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0%. About 15.9% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Vocera Communications Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38% Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 5.38% stronger performance while Vocera Communications Inc. has -13.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats Vocera Communications Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.