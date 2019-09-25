Comparison of Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.17 N/A -0.05 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 16 3.21 N/A 0.54 34.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Network-1 Technologies Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.55 beta which is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 while its Quick Ratio is 49.1. On the competitive side is, AudioCodes Ltd. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Network-1 Technologies Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 34.4% respectively. About 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.