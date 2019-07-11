Comparison of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

As Application Software businesses, NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.98 N/A 0.69 10.29 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.02 275.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NetSol Technologies Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. Its rival Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NetSol Technologies Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 53.69% and its average price target is $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has 14.96% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.