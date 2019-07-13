Comparison of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 32 0.76 N/A 1.41 19.56 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights NETGEAR Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NETGEAR Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2%

Risk & Volatility

NETGEAR Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. NETGEAR Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

NETGEAR Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NETGEAR Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 52.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of NETGEAR Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are owned by institutional investors. NETGEAR Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. has -14.59% weaker performance while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 3.72% stronger performance.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.