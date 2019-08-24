Comparison of NetEase Inc. (NTES) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

As Internet Software & Services companies, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase Inc. 252 0.00 N/A 8.73 26.44 Coupa Software Incorporated 112 30.34 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NetEase Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NetEase Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.3% Coupa Software Incorporated 0.00% -20.2% -8.7%

Liquidity

NetEase Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Coupa Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. NetEase Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NetEase Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coupa Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.07% for NetEase Inc. with consensus target price of $274.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of NetEase Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Coupa Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45% of NetEase Inc. shares. Competitively, Coupa Software Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetEase Inc. -5.85% -12.14% -19.12% -5.03% -11.09% -1.93% Coupa Software Incorporated -4.15% 3.61% 32.96% 68.81% 121.89% 115.89%

For the past year NetEase Inc. has -1.93% weaker performance while Coupa Software Incorporated has 115.89% stronger performance.

Summary

NetEase Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Coupa Software Incorporated.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.