Comparison of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -1.56 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.66%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.