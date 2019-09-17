Comparison of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

This is a contrast between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.62 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Analyst Ratings

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 864.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 49.3%. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.