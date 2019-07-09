Comparison of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.16 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 207.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.