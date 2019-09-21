Comparison of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.45 N/A -1.33 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Volatility and Risk

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neos Therapeutics Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 76.47% at a $3 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.9% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. has -23.64% weaker performance while Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 7.87% stronger performance.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.