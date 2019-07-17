Comparison of Neonode Inc. (NEON) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -0.52 0.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.60 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neonode Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -44.1% -35.6% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -14.6%

Volatility & Risk

Neonode Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CPS Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neonode Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, CPS Technologies Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Neonode Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CPS Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neonode Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 1.2% respectively. 0.5% are Neonode Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. -6.52% -5.44% 26.44% 50% -24.38% 98.8% CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28%

For the past year Neonode Inc. has 98.8% stronger performance while CPS Technologies Corporation has -5.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Neonode Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CPS Technologies Corporation.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.