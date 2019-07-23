Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.61 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$19 is Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 467.16%. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 52.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 76.4%. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.