Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 596,265,194.22% -76% -68.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 607,258,897.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 910.64% for Neon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $19. Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 97.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.