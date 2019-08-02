Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We are comparing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.