Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We are comparing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.