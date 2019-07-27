Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

We are comparing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a 481.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 107.67% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.