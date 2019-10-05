Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.11 30.03M -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 620,832,834.27% -76% -68.2% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 412,500,000.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.