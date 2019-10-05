Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|-0.03
|15.55M
|-3.01
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|7
|-0.11
|30.03M
|-1.66
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|620,832,834.27%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|412,500,000.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
