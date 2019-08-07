Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|2.96
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Neon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 40.1% respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
