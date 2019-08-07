Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.96 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 40.1% respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.