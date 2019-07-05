Comparison of Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 32.96% and its average price target is $20.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.