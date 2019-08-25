Comparison of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nemaura Medical Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.09 beta indicates that Nemaura Medical Inc. is 109.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nemaura Medical Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s potential upside is 230.69% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nemaura Medical Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 6.4% respectively. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 70.32%. Competitively, 0.1% are Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. was more bearish than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.