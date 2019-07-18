Comparison of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 ABIOMED Inc. 295 15.46 N/A 5.61 46.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nemaura Medical Inc. and ABIOMED Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -61.6% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ABIOMED Inc. are 6.8 and 6 respectively. ABIOMED Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares and 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 70.32%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.