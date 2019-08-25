Comparison of Nelnet Inc. (NNI) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

As Credit Services businesses, Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 59 2.64 N/A 3.79 16.52 ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

In table 1 we can see Nelnet Inc. and ORIX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ORIX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nelnet Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nelnet Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ORIX Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nelnet Inc. and ORIX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Nelnet Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ORIX Corporation has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nelnet Inc. and ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Nelnet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ORIX Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. has 19.53% stronger performance while ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nelnet Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.