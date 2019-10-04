Comparison of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 18 0.82 173.66M 3.52 8.08 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.56 28.12M -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 945,345,672.29% 37.6% 29.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Nektar Therapeutics’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.66 beta is the reason why it is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nektar Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 70.33% for Nektar Therapeutics with consensus target price of $31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus target price and a 207.31% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 87.9%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has stronger performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.