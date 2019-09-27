Comparison of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 19 0.84 173.66M 3.52 8.08 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 922,251,725.97% 37.6% 29.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 69,953,775.04% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics has an average target price of $31, and a 73.18% upside potential. Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 185.23% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 75.3%. 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 10 of the 13 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.