Comparison of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.32 N/A 3.52 8.08 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

Nektar Therapeutics’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential is 82.25% at a $31 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 787.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller decline than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.