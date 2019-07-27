Comparison of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.58 N/A 3.61 9.39 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.23 N/A -9.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.87 beta indicates that Nektar Therapeutics is 187.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 265.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.65 beta.

Liquidity

Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Nektar Therapeutics’s upside potential currently stands at 141.81% and an $75.25 average target price. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average target price and a -39.29% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Nektar Therapeutics appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics’s stock price has smaller growth than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Advaxis Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.