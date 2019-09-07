Comparison of Neenah Inc. (NP) and IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP)

Both Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) and IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) are each other’s competitor in the Paper & Paper Products industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neenah Inc. 64 1.08 N/A 1.90 34.51 IT Tech Packaging Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neenah Inc. and IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neenah Inc. and IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neenah Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 3.6% IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Neenah Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IT Tech Packaging Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neenah Inc. are 2.5 and 1.3. Competitively, IT Tech Packaging Inc. has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neenah Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.4% of Neenah Inc. shares and 1.7% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Neenah Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.16% of IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neenah Inc. 1% -1.93% -2.25% -6.49% -25.2% 11.52% IT Tech Packaging Inc. 3.48% 2.09% -41.43% 11.66% -28.54% 12.98%

For the past year Neenah Inc. has weaker performance than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Neenah Inc. beats IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. Its Fine Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications. This segment also offers packaging and label papers for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers used in direct mail, advertising inserts, scrapbooks, and marketing collateral; and other specialty papers, such as translucent papers, art papers, papers for optical scanning, and other specialized applications. Neenah Paper, Inc. markets its products under the JET-PRO, SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO..SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, Neenah, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, and CREATIVE COLLECTION trademarks. The company sells its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, specialty businesses, and direct sales. Neenah Paper, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.