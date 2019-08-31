Comparison of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.