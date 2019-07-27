Comparison of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.56 N/A 0.28 7.65 StealthGas Inc. 3 1.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and StealthGas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and StealthGas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s upside potential is 309.09% at a $9 consensus target price. Competitively StealthGas Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 35.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. looks more robust than StealthGas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and StealthGas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.38% and 56.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. -10.79% -12.6% -15.69% 0% 0% -24.03% StealthGas Inc. -2.42% -6.1% -0.92% -5.28% -23.64% 17.03%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has -24.03% weaker performance while StealthGas Inc. has 17.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.