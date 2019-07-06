Comparison of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.24 N/A -1.92 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.60 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 96.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.