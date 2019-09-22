Comparison of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

As Biotechnology companies, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.94 N/A -1.33 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus price target and a 36.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 59.9% respectively. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.