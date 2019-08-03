Comparison of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.65 N/A -1.33 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 7.2%. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.