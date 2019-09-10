Comparison of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.92 N/A -1.33 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.42 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.57 which is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 25.5% respectively. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.