Comparison of Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.67 N/A -1.07 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 1 17.84 N/A -7.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natus Medical Incorporated and Neovasc Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45% Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated was more bearish than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

Neovasc Inc. beats Natus Medical Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.